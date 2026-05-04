The Augustana Vikings once again proved to be one of the top DII teams in our region last season, finishing the campaign with a 9-2 overall record.

The team like every squad faces quite a lot of turnover this offseason, but continuity at Quarterback and other key positions has confidence running high.

Four Viking coaches were on Overtime with Bert Remien late last week to recap the Spring season and talk about the current state of the roster and competition.

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Head Coach Jerry Olszewski, Offensive Coordinator Andrew Loudenback and Co-Defensive Coordinators Kelly Scholten and Chase King joined Bert Remien in studio.

First, here's Coach OJ on the Spring season for his program:

Coach OJ also discussed the five team captains that were recently selected:

Offensive Coordinator Andrew Loudenback talked about the eight notable returners for his unit:

Quarterback play always moves the needle, but the Vikings have two battle tested QBs capable of leading the team in Gunnar Hensley and Rich Lucero Jr.:

On the defensive side, here's what Coach King had to say about returners:

King went on to talk about the notable turnover in the secondary this offseason:

Coach Scholten then shared his confidence in the defensive line group ahead of the season:

Then, Coach Olszewski discussed the special teams unit that is fortified by team captain Jake Pecina:

Lastly, Coach OJ discussed the full schedule for the season ahead, which features three road night games:

For more on all things Augustana Vikings football, visit the team's official page here.

Source: Football - Augustana University Athletics