The Augustana Vikings spent the weekend off as the CCHA winded down its regular season.

The team was in a unique position having already clinched home ice in next weekend's CCHA Mason Cup Quarterfinals, but there we're still many reasons to tune in.

The Vikings were waiting for their seed, opponent and more to be finalized as the season came to a close, and now we have all of the details.

The Vikings have earned the 3-seed, and will play host to 6th-seeded Bemidji State on Friday and Saturday. The best-of-three series will extend to Sunday if necessary.

Here's a look at the final CCHA Standings:

CCHA.com CCHA.com loading...

And here's a look at this year's Mason Cup Bracket:

CCHA.com CCHA.com loading...

The Vikings and Beavers met a total of four times this year, and every game was a close one. In the first two meetings in Bemidji back in October, the Beavers won the first game 1-0 in Overtime, and won the second game 3-2.

When the teams met in Sioux Falls in early December, Augie claimed a 3-1 win in the first game before Bemidji came away with a shootout victory after a 4-4 tie in the second.

Don't miss any of the action next weekend! For all things Augie Hockey, a full preview of the matchup ahead, and tickets, visit GoAugie.com!

Source: GoAugie.com