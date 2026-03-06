The Augustana Vikings recently lost Defensive Coordinator Mark Sipple to the Drake Bulldogs and had some changes to make on the defensive staff.

The program opted to promote from within for the position this week, promoting both Kelly Scholten and Chase King as Co-Defensive Coordinators.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Augustana football assistant coaches Chase King and Kelly Scholten have been promoted to Co-Defensive Coordinators, head coach Jerry Olszewski announced.

"I am proud to announce that we will be promoting Coach King and Coach Scholten into Co-Defensive Coordinator roles," said Olszewski. These two men have been with me for a long time, serving multiple roles, and have been instrumental in our program and defensive success over their time with me. "I am excited for our players and our program as we continue to pursue being one of the top defenses in the country with them at the lead.

"The trust I have in them, along with the knowledge and proven experience both bring to our program, provides the foundation necessary to continue to compete for championships and playoff runs. I am thrilled to have them lead the Viking Code Blue Defense and excited for our future."

King and Scholten will share defensive coordinator responsibilities, with King overseeing the linebackers and Scholten leading the defensive line. Both coaches arrived upon the hiring of Olszewski in 2013.

The duo played key roles in Augustana's defensive success in 2025, helping the Vikings finish No. 18 nationally in third-down defense. The 2025 team reached the No. 5 in the AFCA rankings for the first time in program history while tying a program record with nine wins to open the season. They have also played vital roles in the team's success, winning NSIC Championships in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

King is the special teams coordinator and camp coordinator on top of coaching linebackers. He has coached a plethora of All-NSIC players, including six linebacker honors since 2021 and an all-region linebacker in Haden Wallace.

On special teams, King has led one of the best units in the country. In 2025, the Vikings allowed just 12.8 yards per return, a number that ranked third in DII and 12th across all of the NCAA. His returners are almost always recognized, with three consecutive seasons of All-NSIC returners. That group is led by Devon Jones, whose 2023 season earned him Don Hansen National Specialist of the Year Honors.

A native of Gridley, Calif., King earned his bachelor's degree in marketing communications from California Lutheran University in 2008. He completed work on a master's degree in business administration (marketing) from CLU in 2011.

Also serving as an assistant head coach, Scholten has boosted a unit that always finds itself among the NSIC's best. In the past five seasons, he has mentored 10 All-NSIC selections and two All-Americans, including all-time sack leader Grayson Diepenbrock.

Scholten is a 1997 alumni of Augustana and former All-North Central Conference offensive lineman. He was an assistant coach at Minnesota State from 1998-2002, where his duties included offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator. He was a student assistant at Augustana in 1996 and was back with the Vikings for the 2002 season as recruiting coordinator and offensive line coach.

Source: GoAugie.com