The Augustana Vikings are 22-10-4 and gearing up for a Saturday CCHA Semifinal matchup at St. Thomas on Saturday.

The team has had another tremendous season, and it isn't over yet.

The Vikings have been anchored over the past few seasons by Goalie Josh Kotai, who picked up some big recognition for his work this season on Friday.

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Per GoAugie.com:

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Augustana goaltender Josh Kotai has been named the CCHA Player of the Year, the league announced Friday morning. The honor comes after Kotai was previously recognized earlier this week as the CCHA Goaltender of the Year and a First Team All-CCHA selection, completing a historic awards sweep for the Viking netminder. Kotai becomes the first player in program history to earn CCHA Player of the Year honors, capping a dominant season between the pipes for the Vikings. The Junior goaltender has anchored Augustana's success throughout the 2025-26 season, posting a 20-10-4 record while starting 34 games. Kotai carries a 1.99 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage, stopping 1,030 shots on the year while recording five shutouts. Kotai's numbers rank among the best in the conference and nationally, helping lead Augustana to one of the top defensive marks in the CCHA. The Vikings have allowed just 72 goals in 36 games, an average of 2.00 goals per game this season. Throughout the season, Kotai delivered several standout performances, including multiple shutouts and numerous games with 30 or more saves. His play was instrumental in Augustana's strong conference showing, where the Vikings posted a 14-8-4 CCHA record and its first-ever 20-win season.

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Here's more from CCHA.com:

In 78 career games at Augustana, he is 39-29-9 with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage, which ranks 10th among all NCAA netminders over the last 10 years. He has earned All-CCHA First Team and Second Team honors in his three seasons and is a three-time HCA National Goaltender of the Month. A two-time Richter Award Finalist, he was a Finalist for CCHA Goaltender of the Year in 2024-25 before taking home the honor this year.

The Vikings play at St. Thomas on Saturday at 4:00 in a winner-take-all single game contest in the CCHA Semifinals. Should the Vikings win, they'll either host Michigan Tech or travel to Mankato in the CCHA Mason Cup Final next weekend.

For the latest on Augustana Vikings hockey, visit the official site below.

Source: GoAugie.com - Hockey and CCHA