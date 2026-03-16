The South Dakota High School Girls Basketball State Tournaments concluded on Saturday, and now it's time for the Boys to hit center stage this week.

Action will tip off in Rapid City (AA & A) and Aberdeen (B) on Thursday, and will run through Championship games on Saturday.

For those that missed it, here's a recap from the Girls Tournaments.

Get our free mobile app

On the Boys side, the top seeds belong to Sioux Falls Lincoln in AA, Sioux Falls Christian in A, and Viborg-Hurley in B.

Here's a look at the brackets for each upcoming tournament:

*For full brackets, including consolation schedules, visit the official site here.

Class AA

GoBound SD - SDHSAA GoBound SD - SDHSAA loading...

Class A

GoBound SD - SDHSAA GoBound SD - SDHSAA loading...

Class B

GoBound SD - SDHSAA GoBound SD - SDHSAA loading...

For more information on the Boys State Tournaments, visit the official site here.

Source: SDHSAA and GoBound SD