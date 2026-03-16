SF Lincoln, SF Christian, Viborg-Hurley #1 Seeds in Boys Tourneys
The South Dakota High School Girls Basketball State Tournaments concluded on Saturday, and now it's time for the Boys to hit center stage this week.
Action will tip off in Rapid City (AA & A) and Aberdeen (B) on Thursday, and will run through Championship games on Saturday.
For those that missed it, here's a recap from the Girls Tournaments.
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On the Boys side, the top seeds belong to Sioux Falls Lincoln in AA, Sioux Falls Christian in A, and Viborg-Hurley in B.
Here's a look at the brackets for each upcoming tournament:
*For full brackets, including consolation schedules, visit the official site here.
Class AA
Class A
Class B
For more information on the Boys State Tournaments, visit the official site here.
Source: SDHSAA and GoBound SD
The Last Ten Winners of the Summit League Women's Basketball Tournament
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien