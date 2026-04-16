Women's Wrestling as a collegiate sport continues to gain steam, and one major university in our area is joining the club.

The Iowa State Cyclones are officially adding Women's Wrestling as their 18th varsity sport beginning in 2027.

Cyclones AD Jamie Pollard confirmed the news this morning.

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Per Cyclones.com:

AMES, Iowa - Women's wrestling will debut as Iowa State University's 18th intercollegiate athletics program during the 2027-28 academic year, Endowed Cyclone Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard announced today.

"Iowa State enjoys a rich wrestling tradition, and we believe the addition of women's wrestling will afford tremendous opportunities for young women not only in Iowa, but around the country, to compete at the highest level in the sport," Pollard said. "This is a great day for wrestling in the state of Iowa and at Iowa State University, and we look forward to growing a program under Coach Alli St. John that will build off the historic success of our men's team.

"As we considered future opportunities for female athletes, it became clear that women's wrestling offered Iowa State University the best combination of strategic fit, start-up efficiency and growth potential," he added. "Women's wrestling is recognized as one of the nation's fastest growing sports at both the high school and collegiate level, and we are excited to help grow the sport for future generations of young women."

Identified as an emerging sport in 2020 by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for all three divisions, the NCAA held its first national championship in the sport last month in Coralville, Iowa. Currently, there are 113 NCAA members that sponsor wrestling as a varsity sport, including six at the Division I level—Iowa, Lehigh, Delaware State, Lindenwood, Presbyterian and Sacred Heart with Kent State having announced plans to begin a program in 2027-28. Within the state of Iowa, there are 15 universities and colleges that currently sponsor the sport.

At the high school level, 218 Iowa high schools sponsor women's wrestling and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union held its fourth state championship meet in February 2026 and will add a state dual meet championship next year. Every state that is contiguous to Iowa offers a state tournament in the sport at the high school level and nationally, 8,100 high schools sponsored the sport for 74,064 female student-athletes according to the 2024-25 National Federation of High Schools annual athletics participation summary.

With the addition of women's wrestling, the first sport added at ISU since women's soccer in 1996, the Cyclones will sponsor 18 sports—11 women's teams and seven men's programs. ISU will offer 10 scholarships and have a roster of 30 positions on its inaugural team in 2027-28.

Source: Iowa State Athletics

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