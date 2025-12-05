Iowa State Head Football Coach Matt Campbell has been a known commodity for years.

He is a consistent winner that has been courted by several major programs (and the NFL) in the past.

Campbell just finished up the regular season of year number ten in Ames, and once again has his team playing in a bowl game with a mark of 8-4.

He might not be long for Ames, however. Per ESPN:

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has emerged as the focus of Penn State's head coaching search, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Penn State is in discussions with Campbell about its vacancy after initiating contact with him Wednesday. Both sides are early in the process, and any hire at Penn State will require additional steps and board approval.

The Nittany Lions shifted their attention to other candidates after BYU coach Kalani Sitake chose to remain with the Cougars and agreed to a long-term extension Tuesday.

Penn State also engaged at least three other candidates over the past few days, sources told ESPN.

The hiring of Campbell, the winningest coach in Iowa State history, would bring an end to a search that has extended more than 50 days since Penn State fired longtime coach James Franklin on Oct. 12.

The three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year has achieved a major turnaround and consistent success during his decade in Ames with eight winning seasons, two Big 12 championship game appearances and a Fiesta Bowl victory over Oregon in 2020 for the school's first top-10 finish.

Campbell is 72-55 at Iowa State with an 8-4 record this season.

The news of Campbell emerging in Penn State's search was first reported by On3.com.

ESPN's Pete Thamel and Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.

Source: ESPN.com

