A coach with a long history in our neck of the woods is on the move to the NFL.

Noah Pauley, who recently moved to Penn State with Matt Campbell's staff, will reportedly be heading to the NFL.

Pauley was the Pass Game Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach in Ames from 2023-25, and was at North Dakota State prior.

Get our free mobile app

The young coach will reportedly sign on with the Green Bay Packers with a similar position:

It's going to be a reunion of sorts in Green Bay, as Pauley coached current Packers WR1 Christian Watson in college at NDSU.

The Packers still have plenty of staff hires to make, but the Pauley addition is a big one.

Here's more on the hire from AcmePackingCompany:

Under Pauley at North Dakota State, Packers receiver Christian Watson developed into a top-40 selection. Pauley also coached receivers Jayden Higgins (34th pick in 2025) and Jaylin Noel (79th pick in 2025) at Iowa State.

The Packers still need to hire a quarterbacks coach, too, as Sean Mannion left to become the play-calling offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles. Look for them to sign one in the coming weeks.

Source: AcmePackingCompany and Cyclones.com - Noah Pauley Profile

Packers Top 10 All-Time Receiving Leaders Gallery Credit: Bert Remien