The Nebraska Cornhusker Men's basketball team continues to prove that they belong.

In the midst of a historic start to a season, the Huskers rose once again in the latest AP Top 25 released on Monday.

The Iowa State Cyclones were one of the big fallers in the poll this week, as TJ Otzelberger's team fell 7 spots after a rough week featuring a pair of losses.

Per ESPN.com:

Arizona is the unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll for the first time.

The Wildcats received all 61 votes from a media panel in Monday's poll, a week after picking up all but one first-place vote.

Arizona (18-0) won both of its games last week to remain among the three undefeated Division I teams and earn the program's first unanimous No. 1 ranking after Iowa State lost twice. The Cyclones, who received one first-place vote last week, dropped seven spots to No. 9 after their undefeated season ended.

Arizona has been ranked No. 1 for six straight weeks, its longest run since eight straight in 2013-14 when the Wildcats opened 21-0. UConn, Michigan, Purdue and Duke rounded out the top five.

No. 7 Nebraska (18-0) won both its games last week to remain undefeated and moved up a spot this week to notch its highest ranking ever.

No. 9 Iowa State lost seven spots following losses to two unranked teams, Kansas and Cincinnati. No. 15 Vanderbilt dropped five places after seeing its undefeated season come to an end with losses to Texas and No. 16 Florida.

Here's the poll:

Others receiving votes: St. John's 64, Wisconsin 64, Iowa 30, Kentucky 27, Tennessee 20, Utah State 15, UCF 14, Miami 10, George Mason 10, Saint Mary's 5, SMU 3, Villanova 3, Texas A&M 2, NC State 1

