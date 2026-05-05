The Nebraska Cornhusker Volleyball program has been one of the most dominant programs across the country of late, and they're heading to an even bigger stage in August.

The Huskers, who recently played right here in Sioux Falls, now have a massive opportunity down in Dallas.

The "Spikes Under the Lights" showcase will feature Nebraska and three other schools in a first of its kind event in late August.

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Per Huskers.com:

The Nebraska volleyball program will take part in the inaugural Spikes Under the Lights, a premium women’s college volleyball showcase on Thursday, Aug. 27 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

In a first for the sport, Spikes Under the Lights will feature a $1 million prize pool - the largest ever awarded in women’s college sports - as four of the nation’s top programs, Nebraska, Florida, Penn State and SMU, compete in a high-stakes, primetime showdown.

The three-hour exhibition event will air live at 7 p.m. (CT) on a major national network, placing women’s college volleyball on one of the largest stages in sports and entertainment. Broadcast partner details will be announced in the coming weeks. Spikes Under the Lights will mark a historic milestone as the first women’s college sporting event to be staged at AT&T Stadium, and one of the first women’s sporting events of any kind to take place in an NFL venue.

The event will feature a single-night, high-intensity competition format with two semifinal matchups followed by a championship final, all played in a best-of-three set structure designed for broadcast. The showcase will mark the first volleyball event of its kind at AT&T Stadium, one of the most iconic venues in sports with a capacity of up to 100,000, with a scalable configuration designed to optimize both in-stadium atmosphere and broadcast presentation.

"We are excited and honored to be part of this historic event that showcases the continued growth of women's volleyball," Head Coach Dani Busboom Kelly said. "This will be a great opportunity to face some talented teams in an iconic setting as we ramp up to the start of the season. It should be an awesome night and hopefully a lot of Husker fans will be able to experience it with us in Dallas."

Tickets will be available through a Huskers Athletic Fund member pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 8, and continuing through Noon when tickets will go on sale to the public. Nebraska's allotment of tickets can be purchased at Huskers.com. Fans may purchase up to six (6) tickets per account. HAF members will receive an email later this week with assigned on-sale times.

Visit www.spikesunderthelights.com for additional information.

Source: University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The Last Ten Winners of the Summit League Women's Basketball Tournament Gallery Credit: Bert Remien