The Sanford Pentagon has long been home to marquee basketball contests featuring great programs from across the country.

On Tuesday, the Sanford Pentagon announced that The Invitational was coming this Fall and in the Fall of 2027.

It will be a Women's Basketball showcase here in Sioux Falls, featuring a total of four programs from the Big Ten and the Big 12.

Per the release:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The women’s basketball programs at the University of Nebraska, University of Minnesota, University of Kansas, and Kansas State University have agreed to play a doubleheader at the Sanford Pentagon in November 2026 and November 2027.

On Nov. 14, 2026, Nebraska will face Kansas while Minnesota squares off with Kansas State. On Nov. 6, 2027, Nebraska will take on Kansas State and Minnesota will face Kansas. Broadcast information, game times, and ticket information will be determined at a later date.

“These four programs represent some of the best women’s basketball in the country,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “All four schools have tremendous players, coaching staffs, and fanbases within driving distance of Sioux Falls. We’re grateful to be able to host them for the next two years at the Sanford Pentagon.”

The doubleheaders in 2026 and 2027 are the renewal of “The Invitational,” which the Sanford Pentagon has hosted twice previously. In a 2021 doubleheader, South Carolina defeated South Dakota, while Arizona topped Louisville. 2022 featured a single game where South Carolina returned to Sioux Falls and defeated South Dakota State. Those two events featured six future WNBA first round draft picks and four nationally ranked teams.

For Nebraska, The Invitational will mark their 3rd and 4th straight season playing a non-conference game at the Pentagon. The Cornhuskers defeated South Dakota 113-70 on Nov. 16, 2024, and topped North Dakota State 82-70 on Nov. 16, 2025.

“We are thrilled to return to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls again the next two seasons. It is an incredible basketball venue, and Husker fans have proven that for both men’s and women’s basketball games the past two seasons,” said Nebraska head coach Amy Williams. “Playing quality opponents and old conference rivals like Kansas and Kansas State the next two years should give Husker fans some great reasons to be excited about following us to the Pentagon.”

The Invitational will be the 2nd and 3rd appearance at the Sanford Pentagon for Kansas. The Jayhawks previously lost to Iowa 71-58 on Nov. 20, 2024.

"We are excited to take our team back to the Sanford Pentagon the next two years,” said Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider. “It is a terrific venue, and we will have a chance to compete against two Big Ten programs. We always set out to schedule strong non-conference games to help prepare our team for Big 12 play, and there's no doubt that games against Nebraska and Minnesota will do that for us."

The Kansas State women’s basketball program will be making its first two appearances at the Sanford Pentagon during The Invitational.

“This is a great opportunity for us to play good competition in a really good basketball venue,” said Kansas State coach Jeff Mittie.

For Minnesota, The Invitational will also represent their first two appearances at the Sanford Pentagon. While it will be the team’s inaugural debut, head coach Dawn Plitzuweit is very familiar with the building from her time leading the University of South Dakota. Plitzuweit went 5-3 in Pentagon games during her tenure with the Coyotes, which includes capturing the 2021 Summit League Tournament championship to clinch an NCAA Tournament berth.

“We’re excited to bring our program to the Sanford Pentagon for The Invitational next season!” Coach Plitzuweit said. “This doubleheader showcases some of the best women’s basketball in the region, and it’s a great opportunity for our players to compete at a high level. We're excited to be part of this event!”

The Sanford Pentagon hosted nine Division I basketball games in 2025 and celebrated its 100th D-I game overall on Nov. 10 as Iowa State defeated Mississippi State 96-80 in men’s basketball.

Source: Sanford Sports

