The Green Bay Packers have an unclear future at the pass rush position on their roster.

While the team features Micah Parsons as the position, the futures of Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, Brenton Cox Jr, and Kingsley Enagbare are all very much up in the air.

Cox and Enagbare are soon-to-be free agents, and Gary is a cut candidate ahead of the official start of the offseason in a few weeks, while the team has a huge decision to make on Van Ness' future.

Van Ness is due a decision from the team on a fifth-year option on his rookie contract, and it isn't an easy one:

The Packers face a May 1 deadline to exercise the option for 2027, which would guarantee him a projected $15.381 million. “It’s about what we think he’s going to do in the future, not what he’s done in the past,” Gutekunst said Tuesday, via Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated. “So, that’s kind of how we look at things. We did that with Devonte [Wyatt] last year. If that’s the decision we decide to do, I won’t have a problem with that at all.” “I would’ve liked to get those games back that he missed this past year because he was playing at such a high level for us,” Gutekunst said. “Anytime you miss those kind of games in a year, it kind of stunts you a little bit.

It sure sounds like the Packers are at least considering the hefty one-year extension for the Iowa product.

Van Ness hasn't been a star in Green Bay just yet, but he has been solid in limited opportunities. He has made just two starts in his first three seasons, and has a total of 8.5 sacks and 84 tackles.

To be fair, last year was an injury-riddled one for Van Ness, who played in just 9 games. He finished with 1.5 sacks and 19 total tackles. At Iowa, Van Ness was a Second Team All-Big Ten honoree in 2022, and finished his Hawkeye career with 13.5 sacks.

As of now, Van Ness is listed as a backup on the Packers pass rush depth chart, behind both Parsons and Rashan Gary.

