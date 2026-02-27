The Green Bay Packers had a late stage need this offseason for a new Special Teams Coordinator following the recent resignation of Rich Bisaccia.

Bisaccia opted to step down from his post (along with his position as Assistant Head Coach) on February 18th, and the Packers have quickly found his replacement.

As the only NFL team with a current opening, the Packers had plenty of time and a lot of choices as to who to interview for the opening.

News broke on Friday afternoon that the team will reportedly hire Cam Achord as the new Special Teams Coordinator:

Achord, as noted above, was most recently an assistant with the New York Giants.

The 39-year-old Mississippi native joins the Packers in what will be his second stint as Special Teams Coordinator. His first came with the Patriots from 2020-2023.

To this time, Achord has only been with the Patriots and Giants in various capacities over his career. He began his NFL career with the Patriots as an assistant Special Teams coach in 2018 under Bill Belichick.

