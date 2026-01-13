The Green Bay Packers season came to a close on Saturday Night with yet another heartbreaking loss to the rival Chicago Bears.

The Packers missed several key players down the stretch this season, including Devonte Wyatt, Micah Parsons, and South Dakota native and SDSU grad Tucker Kraft.

Kraft tore his ACL in a midseason loss against the Panthers, and is anxiously awaiting a return to the field.

On Monday, it was locker clean out day in Green Bay, and Kraft spoke to the media on numerous topics.

First, here's Kraft on how the season ended up and his feelings on the campaign:

Kraft has these thoughts about a return to the football field next season:

It sure sounds like a Week 1 return for Kraft is reasonable.

Pass rusher Micah Parsons also spoke on Monday, and it appears he is aiming for an early-season return as well.

The Packers now enter the long offseason ahead after finishing the season with a record of 9-7-1 and yet another playoff appearance.

Sources: Matt Schneidman on X and Kelly Hallinan on X