The Green Bay Packers have dealt with a tremendous amount of staff turnover this offseason, and they might not be done anytime soon.

With familiar faces landing Head Coaching jobs in numerous places, the team has had its fair share of defections for both Miami and Pittsburgh thus far.

That list of destinations might expand to Arizona in the days ahead as well, as Packers Coach Matt LaFleur's younger brother Mike was just named as the Cardinals Head Coach.

The Packers did manage to add to the defensive staff on Monday, as they inked a deal with former Nebraska Cornhusker standout Daniel Bullocks:

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, the Packers are hiring Daniel Bullocks, who has spent the last nine years on the staff of the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Shanahan hired Bullocks as a member of his first coaching staff in San Francisco back in 2017 and Bullocks has held a number of different roles since, most recently serving as defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator for the last three seasons. Green Bay saw their own previous defensive passing game coordinator leave in recent days, as Derrick Ansley moved on to a similar role with the Dallas Cowboys. However, the Packers reportedly already have another individual coming on board who will hold those titles: Bobby Babich, the former Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator. This raises the question of what role and specific title Bullocks will have in Green Bay.

Bullocks played in Lincoln from 2001-2005 and was a Co-Captain as a Senior. He was a second-round pick of the Lions in 2006 and was in the NFL until 2009.

Since, he has had coaching career stops at UNI and Eastern Michigan in college, before time spent in Jacksonville and San Francisco in the NFL.

Source: Acme Packing Company and Daniel Bullocks Wikipedia

