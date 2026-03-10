Romeo Doubs made the most of his opportunities in four years with the Green Bay Packers, and he was set to test the free agent market this week.

While many were surprised to see him still available after day 1, it didn't appear to impact his value.

The former Packers wideout will reportedly sign a 4-year $80 million deal with the New England Patriots.

Get our free mobile app

Per ESPN.com:

The New England Patriots have agreed to sign former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs to a four-year deal worth up to $80 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler.

Doubs also was considering the Washington Commanders as a primary option, sources told Fowler, before deciding to join star quarterback Drake Maye and the defending AFC champion Patriots.

Doubs will help fill the shoes of Stefon Diggs, who will be released after spending one season with the Patriots.

With Diggs out of the picture, the Patriots were set to return veteran Mack Hollins and fourth-year pro Kayshon Boutte as their top receivers, with DeMario "Pop" Douglas, 2025 third-round pick Kyle Williams and 2025 undrafted free agent Efton Chism III also on the depth chart.

Doubs led the Packers with 55 catches for a career-high 724 yards with six touchdowns last season, but his best game came in the wild-card playoff loss to the Chicago Bears with eight catches for 124 yards and a touchdown.

While he has never posted a 1,000-yard season, the fourth-round pick from 2022 has never had fewer than 42 catches in any of his four seasons and only once has had fewer than 600 yards receiving in a season (rookie season in 2022).

Doubs has 202 career catches for 2,424 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has only two career 100-yard games, and both have come in the postseason. Before this past season's wild-card game against Chicago, Doubs' only other career 100-yard game came in a 2023 wild-card win over the Dallas Cowboys with six catches for 151 yards and a touchdown.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.