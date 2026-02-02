The Green Bay Packers have a challenging offseason ahead.

As of today, Green Bay sits just above the allowed salary cap for 2026, leaving them with potential cap casualties and tough decisions ahead.

That doesn't figure in the cost of retaining their free-agents-to-be, or signing others on the open market.

In total, Green Bay has 18 outbound free agents this cycle, and many of them likely will not be back.

ESPN.com has an article out highlighting the top 50 available free agents leaguewide, and the Packers account for nearly 10% of the list, landing four players on it.

Here's a look at the Top 10, as well as the Packers players that made the cut:

1) Bengals EDGE Trey Hendrickson

2) Cowboys WR George Pickens

3) Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum

4) Colts QB Daniel Jones

5) Eagles EDGE Jaelen Phillips

6) Colts WR Alec Pierce

7) Jets RB Breece Hall

8) Packers T Rasheed Walker

What he brings: Walker's pass block win rate of 93.8% ranked 11th among 68 qualifying offensive tackles. His technique could still improve and he lacks a strong anchor, but he has the footwork and mobility to match the speed of edge rushers. At a premium position, Walker will see heavy interest in free agency.

9) Chargers EDGE Odafe Oweh

10) Colts T Braden Smith

--

13) Packers LB Quay Walker

17) Packers QB Malik Willis

21) Packers WR Romeo Doubs

--

The Packers will have a lot of tough decisions to make in the weeks and months ahead, with the status of many of those outgoing free agents uncertain. Many have speculated that all four in the Top 50 list are likely to sign elsewhere.

March 10th is the date to know for NFL fans, as that will mark the beginning of the 'legal tampering period.' That is the unofficial start of free agency when we begin to see movement of the top available names in the game.

