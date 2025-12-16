The Green Bay Packers are likely to be among the NFC Playoff teams this year, but it's not a lock at this point.

One easy way for the Packers to guarantee themselves a spot is to win out. Another requires the help of an old friend to help the team clinch as soon as this weekend.

The Packers (if they handle business in Chicago) could have a close eye on Aaron Rodgers later this weekend.

Per Packers.com:

The scenario is simple:

The Packers (9-4-1) need a win AND a loss by the Lions (8-6) to clinch a playoff spot.

Of course, a Green Bay win over Chicago (10-4) on Saturday night would also vault the Packers back into first place in the NFC North with two games remaining, and a division title would ensure a home game in the first round of the playoffs.

But a win coupled with a Detroit loss would guarantee the Packers no worse than a wild card no matter what would occur in the division race the rest of the way. The Packers travel to Chicago on Saturday Night to visit the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for 7:20pm from Soldier Field, and coverage will begin on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO at 7:00pm!

Source: Packers.com