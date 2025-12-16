Allen Lazard's time with the New York Jets has come to an abrupt end as of Tuesday morning.

The veteran wideout and Iowa State alum reportedly asked for and was granted his release from the New York Jets.

Lazard is aiming to join a contending team just in time for a playoff run, and will be subject to waivers this week.

Lazard had been with the Jets for the past three seasons after a long tenure with the Packers.

Per ESPN.com:

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets severed their last tie to the ill-fated Aaron Rodgers era by releasing wide receiver Allen Lazard on Tuesday.

Lazard, 30, a healthy scratch in four games, had no consistent role on offense and asked to be released with the hope of landing with a contender, a source told ESPN. The Jets (3-11), committed to evaluating their young receivers, obliged.

He didn't live up to expectations after signing a four-year, $44 million contract in 2023, one of the moves designed to help lure Rodgers to New York. Lazard and Rodgers developed a connection during their five seasons together with the Green Bay Packers.

Lazard figured to be a goner last offseason, especially when Rodgers was released in March, but he wound up accepting an $8.75 million pay cut to stay. He was going to be a free agent after this season, as the Jets agreed to void the final year of his contract.

In three seasons with the Jets, Lazard recorded 70 receptions for 911 yards and eight touchdowns. His playing time was limited to only 250 snaps this season; he finished with 10 catches for 70 yards and a touchdown.

All told, he made $24 million during his time with the Jets, who are using Adonai Mitchell, John Metchie III and Isaiah Williams as their primary receivers.

No. 1 receiver Garrett Wilson has missed the past five games with a knee injury. Coach Aaron Glenn said he "hopes" Wilson will play again this season, but that appears to be unlikely.

The Jets on Tuesday also released quarterback Adrian Martinez from the practice squad, which likely means one of the injured veterans -- Justin Fields and/or Tyrod Taylor -- will be healthy enough to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

On Monday, Glenn declined to name his starter for the week. He said Brady Cook, in his first NFL start, "did some really good things, especially the way he started the game (6-for-6, one TD pass) and then he made some rookie mistakes."

With Fields and Taylor sidelined last week, the Jets signed Martinez and elevated him from the practice squad to serve as the No. 2 quarterback in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

