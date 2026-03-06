It's been a busy Friday for the Minnesota Vikings, as the team went to work on a complex cap situation ahead of the new league year.

The team reportedly restructured three deals on Friday, including that of Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson.

The team also has learned that Center Ryan Kelly has decided to call it a career.

Kelly had been with the Vikings for just one season, joining as a free agent a year ago after a lengthy stay with the Indianapolis Colts.

Per Will Ragatz on Twitter:

Here's confirmation of the Ryan Kelly news:

Center now becomes an immediate need for Minnesota following the retirement of Kelly.

It appears as though the Vikings are close to if not already cap compliant ahead of the new league year beginning next Wednesday.

According to Spotrac, the team is still roughly 5 million dollars above the salary cap threshold with many moves still up in the air.

The 'legal tampering' period of free agency officially begins on Monday, with the new league year set to roll around on Wednesday of next week.

