The Minnesota Vikings have been actively shopping the services of pass rusher Jonathan Greenard.

That has been a well noted fact for the past few months, but it doesn't appear that the desired market has materialized.

There has not been a trade as of yet, and there might not be ahead of the NFL Draft coming up at the end of April.

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Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell spoke to the media on Monday at the league meetings, and broached the topic of Greenard's future in Minnesota:

“Yeah, I expect him to be part of our team,” O’Connell said Monday at the NFL owners meetings. “I know there’s always conversations. There’s conversations this week. There’s conversations throughout the offseason, and we’ll continue to kind of attack things at the different phases. We’re getting ready to really jump heavily into draft meetings when we get back. But at the same time, we’re always going to try to do what’s best for our team and also what we think is best for each one of our individual players. And that’s an ongoing thing throughout every offseason.” Greenard is set to carry a $22.15 million cap number in 2026, which is why the Vikings are open to moving him.

Since joining the team as a free agent ahead of the 2024 season, Greenard has 15 sacks and 97 total tackles.

Sources: Pro Football Talk

The Last 10 Players to Be Taken #1 Overall in the NFL Draft Gallery Credit: Bert Remien