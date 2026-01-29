This is another monumental offseason ahead for the Minnesota Vikings.

Last offseason, the team was fully committed to young Quarterback JJ McCarthy, and opted to not re-sign Daniel Jones or Sam Darnold.

This offseason, the team will need to sign a veteran option to either complement or compete with McCarthy for the starting gig.

The fanbase is noticeably split on what the best option at the position is for 2026 and beyond.

McCarthy pieced together a 6-4 record as a starter in 2025, and grinded his way through injuries along the way. He threw for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. It was a far cry from an ideal first year on the job, and fans are growing impatient.

Here is an outline of a handful of numerous options at the position for the Vikings this offseason.

Draft and Develop

The Vikings are very unlikely to spend premium draft capital on another quarterback, but a day 3 pick wouldn't necessarily surprise.

Here are a few names to monitor for Minnesota in the draft that will be available:

*# is ranking via PFF.com's Big Board.

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier (#80)

Miami QB Carson Beck (#92)

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik (#118)

Penn State QB Drew Allar (#120)

Illinois QB Luke Altmyer (#211)

North Dakota State QB Cole Payton (#220)

Free Agency Frenzy

*# is per Free Agency rankings at ESPN.com.

Colts QB Daniel Jones (#6)

Packers QB Malik Willis (#17)

Giants QB Russell Wilson

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers

Commanders QB Marcus Mariota

Bengals QB Joe Flacco

Chargers QB Trey Lance

Rams QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Trade/Cut Candidates

*For full current contract details, visit Spotrac.

49ers QB Mac Jones

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Raiders QB Geno Smith

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins

Jets QB Justin Fields

Browns QBs Shedeur Sanders/Dillon Gabriel

Colts QB Anthony Richardson

Saints QB Spencer Rattler

--

Those aren't all of the possible names to know this offseason, but a ton of the names that could be available should Minnesota choose to be in the market.

The Vikings hold pick #18 in the 2026 NFL Draft, which will be in Pittsburgh this year in late April.

Sources: ESPN.com, Spotrac Free Agents and PFF.com's Big Board

