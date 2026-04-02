The first and second waves of NFL Free Agency weren't too kind to the veteran quarterback market, but it didn't take long into April for one of the top names on the market to find a new home.

Kirk Cousins, who has had career stops in Washington, Minnesota, and Atlanta, is now set to add to that list this Fall.

The veteran will reportedly sign with the Las Vegas Raiders as of Thursday.

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Per ESPN.com:

Kirk Cousins has agreed to a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, the veteran quarterback's agent announced Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Cousins, 37, will join a Raiders team that is widely expected to select quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick in the NFL draft later this month. The four-time Pro Bowler also will reunite with first-year Raiders coach Klint Kubiak, who worked with Cousins for three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

The deal comes less than a month after Cousins was released by the Atlanta Falcons, who parted ways with the quarterback two years after signing him to a four-year, $180 million contract.

Cousins had an up-and-down two years in Atlanta, which drafted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. just six weeks after signing him -- a move that took Cousins by surprise.

Coming off a torn Achilles with the Vikings in 2023, Cousins led the Falcons to a 6-3 start in 2024 before an arm injury hampered his performance. He went on a stretch of five games with nine interceptions before the Falcons benched him in Week 16, committing to Penix as the quarterback of the present and future.

Cousins returned healthy in 2025, but the Falcons had already made up their minds that Penix was their quarterback. But Penix tore his left ACL in Week 11, and Cousins started the rest of the way, including a four-game winning streak to close the season.

Cousins completed 61.7% of his passes for 1,721 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions last season. His 47.6 QBR tied him at 22nd in the league with Bryce Young.

A fourth-round pick by Washington in the 2012 draft, Cousins has passed for 44,700 yards with 298 touchdowns and 131 interceptions in 14 seasons in the NFL.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi contributed to this report.

It's a good landing spot for Kirk, as he may be given the opportunity to start the season ahead of presumptive first overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

Source: ESPN

Ten Names to Know in the 2026 NFL Draft Gallery Credit: Bert Remien