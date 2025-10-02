It's been a mixed bag of a season thus far for the Iowa Hawkeye football program, and they're now dealing with a key injury heading into the bye week.

The Hawkeyes lost Quarterback Mark Gronowski late in the loss to the Indiana Hoosiers last week, and they've now provided an update on his injury status.

Per Iowa Hawkeyes on SI:

Get our free mobile app

“Encouraging news is that all those guys are banged up or going into a bye week. We're all into bye week right?” Lester remarked. "All injured players are working hard to get back. Don't know Mark's status yet. It's cloudy. We don't need to know, though, because it is a bye week."

Calling Lester's flippant sentiment worrying would be a seismic understatement. Especially given Brown's underwhelming performance in place of Gronowski - although, to be fair, he was thrown into a tight game against a ranked team - the Hawkeyes can't afford to take Gronowski's case week-by-week, waiting for some sort of miraculous update to hit the practice field in the meantime.

Gronowski has been solid through the team's 3-2 start to the season. Thus far, he has completed 64% of his passes for 636 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air, and has also run for 150 yards and 7 touchdowns.

The Hawkeyes are on a bye, and will travel to take on the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, October 11th in their next game.

Source: Iowa Hawkeyes on SI

The Top 10 Rushers in Iowa Hawkeye Football History Gallery Credit: Bert Remien