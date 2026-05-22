Sam Darnold had as good of a debut season with the Seahawks as one could dream of, leading the team to its first Super Bowl win in over a decade.

That season came on the heels of a largely impressive single season with the Minnesota Vikings the year prior.

Darnold's split from the organization via free agency is well noted, and has left many fans to question what the Vikings were thinking.

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Hindsight is always 20-20, and now Darnold is speaking out about the Vikings' decision to let him walk.

Per Pro Football Talk:

“I totally understand the move to go with the younger quarterback on a rookie deal, and signing these veteran players that you can maybe pay a little bit more while he’s on his rookie deal, especially if you believe in him,” Darnold said in a recent appearance on The San Clemente Podcast. “Yeah, the business side of it, I totally understand. And like, I think J.J. [McCarthy] is a good player. I think he’s going to be a really good player in this league. I truly believe that. And, you know, for them to see that and be like, “Alright, we’re gonna, you know, Sam, that was a great year,’ but like the business part of it, it was like, ‘OK, like, you know, I totally understand.’”

Darnold led the Vikings to a 14-3 finish during the 2024 season but notably had two of his worst games in the biggest moments.

The team didn't end up winning a playoff game that season, and the Vikings had already planned a QB transition the prior offseason by drafting JJ McCarthy.

This past season, Darnold regressed statistically in many categories from his dominant 2024 season but was still good enough to get the Seahawks back on the big stage. It also helps that Darnold was great in the postseason for Seattle, tossing five touchdowns against zero interceptions in three games.

The Vikings have now pivoted to a Quarterback competition this offseason, bringing in veteran Kyler Murray. If Murray has a standout season, the Vikings could be in a very similar situation next offseason with the veteran currently on a 1-year deal.

The Vikings will open the 2026 season by hosting the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 13th.

Source: NBC Sports

The Last Ten Quarterbacks Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings Gallery Credit: Bert Remien