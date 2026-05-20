The Minnesota Vikings took the next step in their GM search on Wednesday morning.

The team hasn't made any formal announcements about their list of candidates, but plenty have been leaked at this stage.

Now, the list has reportedly been trimmed down to five as of Wednesday.

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One of the candidates is the presumed leader for the job, current interim General Manager Rob Brzezinski.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Vikings owner Mark Wilf said on Tuesday that the team is ready to move on to a second round of General Manager interviews and the team has reportedly picked five candidates to continue in the search process. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that they want to have second meetings with their executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski, Broncos assistant GM Reed Burckhardt, Bills assistant GM Terrance Gray, Rams assistant GM John McKay, and Seahawks assistant GM Nolan Teasley. Brzezinski has been doing the job in Minnesota on an interim basis since they fired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

That is the new list to watch in Minnesota, with Brzezinski still the likely favorite in the clubhouse.

The Minnesota Vikings recently released their 2026 schedule, and will play host to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 after hosting one of their three preseason games.

Source: Report: Vikings want second interview with five GM candidates - NBC Sports

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