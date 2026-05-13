The Minnesota Vikings are heading South of the border this Fall as part of a record nine regular season contests to be played outside of the United States.

The Vikings will head to Mexico City for a Week 11 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

That sets the stage for what could be a critical in conference showdown between two potential playoff teams.

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Per ESPN.com:

2026 NFL international games Week1 Matchup Location 1 49ers-Rams Melbourne 3 Ravens-Cowboys Rio de Janeiro 4 Colts-Commanders London 5 Eagles-Jaguars London 6 Texans-Jaguars London 7 Steelers-Saints Paris 9 Bengals-Falcons Madrid 10 Patriots-Lions Munich 11 Vikings-49ers Mexico City

In Mexico City at Estadio Banorte, the 49ers will be the home team for a Sunday night game on Nov. 22 against the Vikings.

The complete 2026 regular-season schedule will be announced Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. A two-hour primetime special will air on ESPN.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Source: NFL unveils matchups for record nine-game international slate - ESPN