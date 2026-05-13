Viva Los Vikings! Minnesota to Play in Mexico City Week 11
The Minnesota Vikings are heading South of the border this Fall as part of a record nine regular season contests to be played outside of the United States.
The Vikings will head to Mexico City for a Week 11 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
That sets the stage for what could be a critical in conference showdown between two potential playoff teams.
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Per ESPN.com:
In Mexico City at Estadio Banorte, the 49ers will be the home team for a Sunday night game on Nov. 22 against the Vikings.
The complete 2026 regular-season schedule will be announced Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. A two-hour primetime special will air on ESPN.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Source: NFL unveils matchups for record nine-game international slate - ESPN
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Gallery Credit: Bert Remien