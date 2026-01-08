It wasn't too long ago (about three weeks to be specific) that the Packers lost Quarterback Jordan Love to a concussion early on against the Bears at Soldier Field.

We all know very well what happened the rest of the way, as fans on both sides were left wanting more of the storied rivalry.

Fans got their wish for the upcoming NFC postseason, as the Bears as the #2 seed play host once again to the 7th-seeded Packers on Saturday Night.

Get our free mobile app

Jordan Love missed the game the week following the Bears loss due to not clearing the NFL's concussion protocol, and sat out last week at Minnesota as the team couldn't improve its postseason seeding.

Now, Love is making his return to Chicago and the football field, and he commented on any potential rust as a factor:

Love never actually missed any practice time following the concussion, although he was limited for several days and did not clear the protocol until last week, when he was active for the regular-season finale against Minnesota but was held out to help prevent another injury going into the playoffs. When asked specifically whether he's worried about rust, Love said he didn't have any concerns. "He looked good," coach Matt LaFleur said of Love's practices the last couple of weeks. "He had, I would say, a pretty normal workload, so he looked good." Love isn't the only player to have gotten some time off near the end of the season. Running back Josh Jacobs, who had been trying to play through a knee injury since mid-November, was one of more than a dozen starters who did not play against the Vikings, and he believes it paid off. "My body coming into this game is the best I've felt probably in the last six weeks," Jacobs said. "So, it's pretty good. Pretty good situation to be in." The seventh-seeded Packers (9-7-1) enter the playoffs on a four-game losing streak, having not won since the first of their two games against the second-seeded Bears (11-6) this season. This will be just the third time these teams have met in the playoffs and the first since the 2010 NFC Championship Game.

Coverage of the NFC Wild Card Game from Soldier Field will begin locally at 7:00 CT on Saturday night on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: ESPN.com

Packers Top 10 All-Time Receiving Leaders Gallery Credit: Bert Remien