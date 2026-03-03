This Minnesota Vikings offseason is as important as it is unpredictable: very.

The team faces question marks up and down the roster, particularly at Quarterback, and has had its fair share of coaching departures as well.

Many fans thought they'd rest assured that key playmakers would remain in place, yet this week and late last week's news has changed that.

Last week, we received word that Aaron Jones and Javon Hargrave would be released if a trade wasn't completed, and now Jonathan Greenard appears to be on the trade block:

Per ESPN.com:

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings are open to trading outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard as they work through a salary cap deficit that could have a wide-ranging impact on their roster, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Greenard, 28, is one of the team's top defensive players and has two seasons remaining on the four-year deal he signed in 2024. But the Vikings entered this month roughly $43 million over the NFL's salary cap. They want to keep Greenard, Schefter reported, but their work to eliminate that cap deficit has led to trade discussions.

Greenard's contract calls for a $22.3 million cap number and a $19 million cash salary for 2026, but none of that money is fully guaranteed. If he is still on the roster on the fifth day of the new league year, $4 million of his base salary will become guaranteed. A trade would save them about $12 million in cap space.

The Vikings have already told two other veterans, running back Aaron Jones and defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, that they will be released or traded for cap purposes. Their departures would save $18.65 million in cap space.

Greenard spent the first four years of his career with the Houston Texans before signing with the Vikings. He recorded 12.5 sacks and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2024 but was slowed by a shoulder injury that ultimately required season-ending surgery in 2025. Although he managed only three sacks in 12 games last season, his pressure rate of 13.5% ranked No. 7 in the NFL.

One mitigating factor in Greenard's possible departure is the development of Dallas Turner, a first-round draft pick in 2024 who led the team with eight sacks in 2025, including 6.5 in the final eight games.

The why around the situation is the most puzzling part. Surely the Vikings have other cap trimming that they can do without having to jettison one of their best players.

Greenard, Turner, and Van Ginkel have formed one of the better pass rush units in the NFL in recent years, and it appears that there's at least a decent chance that the trio won't be in the same uniform next season.

The start of the new league year looms on March 11th of next week.

Source: ESPN.com