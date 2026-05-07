The Pittsburgh Steelers have made it clear that they would like Aaron Rodgers to return for the 2026 season.

The team's entire offseason plan and actions have signaled the same, as they failed to bring in a surefire starter while waiting on a decision from the 42-year-old.

The future Hall of Famer has surely been dragging his feet of late, but we did receive a big update on Thursday.

Get our free mobile app

According to ProFootballTalk, Rodgers will reportedly visit with the team on Thursday, and is likely to sign a contract over the weekend:

As first reported by 93.7 The Fan, Rodgers will be visiting Pittsburgh on Thursday. Per 93.7 The Fan, Rodgers is “expected” to sign with the Steelers this weekend. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, in reposting a tweet from 93.7 The Fan, confirms the planned visit. However, Rapoport adds that “no deal is in place.” Regardless of whether Rodgers does or doesn’t sign a contract this weekend, it’s finally something — after several months of nothing. The team’s uncertainty prompted it to place the unrestricted free agent tender on Rodgers last week, a move that both extends the window for compensatory draft-pick consideration if he signs elsewhere and complicates significantly his ability to wait beyond July 22 to see if a better opportunity arises elsewhere.

We'll just have to wait and see if Rodgers gets a deal done with the team in the days ahead, but it's a good sign that Steelers fans may finally have some traction with the veteran Quarterback in what has been a very quiet offseason.

The Pittsburgh Steelers began OTAs on Monday, May 18th.

Source: Aaron Rodgers will arrive in Pittsburgh to a "visit" later today - NBC Sports