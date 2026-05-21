The Detroit Lions opted to not pick up Linebacker Jack Campbell's fifth-year option last month but now have committed to the former Hawkeye long-term.

Campbell, who has been with the team since 2023, will reportedly be signing a four-year contract extension to remain in Detroit.

Per Pro Football Talk:

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Detroit announced on Thursday that the club has signed Campbell to a four-year contract extension through the 2030 season.

Other terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Campbell, the No. 18 overall pick of the 2023 draft, has become one of the top players on Detroit’s defense. He’s appeared in all 51 games for which he’s been eligible with 46 starts.

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Campbell was a star at the University of Iowa from 2019-2022, and garnered unanimous All-American honors in 2022. The Cedar Falls native finished his college career with 305 total tackles, 3 sacks, and 5 interceptions.

In his first three years in the NFL, Campbell has 402 tackles and 8.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles at his inside linebacker post on the Lions defense.

Source: Lions sign LB Jack Campbell to four-year extension - NBC Sports

The Top 10 All-Time NFL Passing Yards Leaders Gallery Credit: Bert Remien