The 2028 NFL Draft is officially heading to Minnesota.

The draft in Pittsburgh towards the end of last month brought a ton of fans to the Steel City, and Minneapolis is now on the clock in just a few short years.

News broke officially on Tuesday that the Twin Cities would play host to the 2028 NFL Draft.

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Per ESPN.com:

The NFL awarded the 2028 draft to Minneapolis during its quarterly meetings on Tuesday.

"Minnesota knows how to show up for big moments, and we've experienced it firsthand," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "Working with the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Sports and Events, we look forward to bringing the 2028 NFL Draft to this great community, driving positive economic impact throughout the region, and hosting an incredible event for fans and the next generation of the NFL."

Local organizers led by the Minnesota Sports & Events (MSE) commission submitted a bid in March for the event, which the NFL has turned into a traveling offseason showcase. This year's draft in Pittsburgh drew a record 805,000 fans across the three days, according to the league, an averaged 13.2 million viewers on television and digital platforms.

Speaking in March to local reporters, MSE officials painted their bid in broad strokes. Matt Meunier, executive vice president of business development & tourism, said that U.S. Bank Stadium would be a "foundational piece" of the draft footprint. There is also a 4.2-acre park adjoining the stadium, known as The Commons.

Weather in Minnesota can still be cold when the draft is held in late April, and Meunier said the league had asked MSE to "lean into" the stadium itself as part of its proposal. Wendy Blackshaw, president and CEO of MSE, estimated that the draft would bring between $100 million and $200 million in economic impact to the region.

"The NFL Draft is one of the biggest and most impactful events in sports, and we are incredibly honored the NFL has entrusted Minnesota with this opportunity," said Blackshaw. "Alongside the Minnesota Vikings, U.S. Bank Stadium and our many corporate, civic and hospitality partners, we look forward to creating an unforgettable experience for fans while generating meaningful economic impact and showcasing the very best of our region to a global audience."

The 2027 NFL draft is scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C.

Source: NFL awards three-day 2028 draft event to Minneapolis - ESPN