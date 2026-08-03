We're officially into August, and counting down the days until kickoff high school, college, and pro football.

We took one additional step closer to kicking off DII football in our area on Monday, as the preseason NSIC Coaches Poll has arrived.

The Mankato Mavericks are projected to be the top team this Fall, according to the poll released on Monday.

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The Augustana Vikings and USF Cougars aren't far behind, as both Sioux Falls-based programs are in the top five. Here's a look at the poll:

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The Augustana Vikings came in third in the poll, and received a first place vote after a 9-2 finish this past season. Quarterback Gunnar Hensley and Defensive Back Jermaine Hampton Jr. were listed as the players to watch this season for the Vikings.

Per GoAugie.com:

Hensley, a senior from Carlsbad, California, was one of the top quarterbacks in the country before going down with an injury in the fifth game of the season. He threw for 1,419 yards and 13 touchdowns without throwing an interception. He also completed 71.9 percent of his passes and added 65 rushing yards with a touchdown. The 2024 All-NSIC Second Team member was named NSIC Player of the Week after throwing for 430 yards and three touchdowns in a season-opening win against MoWest.

"Gunnar was preseason Offensive Player of the Year in 2025 and was playing in that manner prior to his season ending injury early in the season," Olszewski said. "He has all the talent and football intelligence you can ask for in a leader. He is a two-time captain and three year starter."



Hampton Jr., a junior from Chicago, Illinois, returns following an All-NSIC Second Team campaign last season. He recorded 19 tackles and recorded a sack while finishing second on the team with five pass breakups. He put opposing receivers on an island, hardly ever seeing action on his side of the field.

Jermaine has been a multi-year starter and all-conference player," Olszewski added. "He has all the tools you want in a cornerback and I believe still has his best football ahead of him."

For the USF Cougars, they did not tally a first-place vote but came in 4th in the preseason poll. Linebacker Andy Henson and Wide Receiver Hank Brown Jr. are the players to watch for USF. Per USFCougars.com:

Brown Jr. returns after establishing himself as one of the conference's premier playmakers during the 2025 season. The Urbandale, Iowa, native started all 11 games and led the Cougars with 83 receptions for 979 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 89.0 receiving yards per game last season. He also added a rushing touchdown and 191 kickoff return yards. Brown Jr. earned First Team All-NSIC honors, Second Team D2CCA All-Super Region recognition and was recognized as a Dave & Buster's USF Athlete of the Week.

"Hank is one of the hardest working players I have had the opportunity to coach," Glogowski said. "He leads by example and is constantly working on his craft. He has made an impact on our program since the day he arrived—not just on the field but off it as well. He has a quiet confidence about him that raises the play of those around him."

Henson was selected as the Cougars' Defensive Player to Watch after anchoring the middle of the defense over the past two seasons. Following a breakout 2024 campaign in which he was named the NSIC Defensive Newcomer of the Year and First Team All-NSIC after recording 63 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, an interception and a forced fumble, Henson appeared in seven games in 2025, totaling 24 tackles and a blocked kick while earning NSIC Fall All-Academic Team honors.

"Andy is a prototypical MIKE linebacker," Glogowski said. "He is a big, physical kid who can run sideline to sideline. He is a student of the game and plays a key role in getting our defense lined up and ready to play. His effort and attitude sets the tone for that side of the ball."

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The Augustana Vikings open the season at Missouri Western on Thursday, August 27th, while the Cougars also open that night at home against Black Hills State.

Sources: 2026 NSIC Football Preseason Coaches' Poll, University of Sioux Falls, and Augustana University Athletics

The Last Ten South Dakota 11AAA High School Football Champions Gallery Credit: Bert Remien