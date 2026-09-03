Tonight, Duluth will surely be rocking at the Augustana Vikings come to town for both team's NSIC opener.

The Bulldogs enter 0-1 following a heartbreaking road loss in double overtime to Slippery Rock, while the Vikings are unblemished after a 63-58 track meet against Missouri Western.

The teams kickoff from Duluth on Thursday Night at 6:00.

Get our free mobile app

Per GoAugie.com:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The No. 13/20-ranked Augustana football team (1-0) opens NSIC action with a road showdown on Thursday afternoon, taking on No. 24/12 Minnesota Duluth (0-1). Kickoff from Duluth, Minn. is slated for 6 p.m.



Live audio (free) and video ($) of the game can be followed on GoAugie.com/Live and the GoAugie app, presented by The Original Pancake House. The app can be downloaded in the app store or Google Play.

New for the 2026 season, the NSIC Network is now powered by Midco Sports Plus, the conference's new streaming home for exclusive live and on-demand coverage of all 16 NSIC member institutions. Fans can stream every home regular season conference and non-conference home football game, along with NSIC championship events, through a monthly ($15) or annual subscription (less than $7 per month). Subscriptions are available at MidcoSportsPlus.com or through the Midco Sports Plus app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku.

Scouting the Enemy

The Bulldogs opened the season ranked 12th in the AFCA Top 25 but saw a 16-point lead evaporate before losing in double overtime on the road at Slippery Rock in the season opener. Curt Wiese is 114-30 in 13 seasons leading the Bulldogs

Picked second in the NSIC Preseason Poll, the Bulldogs opened the season with plenty of success running the ball. UMD ran for 370 yards in its season opener, led by 209 yards and three touchdowns on just 16 carries from Derrick Johnson. Jacob Eggert also gained 46 yards and a touchdown while throwing for 142 yards and a pair of interceptions.

Ean Ackley tallied 10 tackles and a sack in the season opener to lead the defense. oey Krouse had five solo tackles and a breakup while Jonathan Shrum had five tackles, including one for loss.

Weekend Rewind

In an offensive collision course, the No. 13/20 Augustana football team prevailed 63-58 on Thursday afternoon's season opener against Missouri Western. The teams combined for 1,368 yards of total offense and Max Carlson scored four total touchdowns, tying the second most single-game touchdowns in program history. The combined point total is also a program record.

Breylon Blount tallied 249 total yards, including 175 on the ground and two touchdowns to lead the offense. Klayton Sattler had seven catches for 130 yards and DJ Page added eight catches for 124 yards and a touchdown. Carlson ran in three scores and caught a touchdown. Gunnar Hensley was spinning it all night, finishing 24 for 45 with 449 yards and three touchdowns while throwing an interception.

Trey Malone III recorded his first career interception while leading the defense with seven tackles. Camron Maciejewski had six tackles while Jermaine Hampton Jr. and Steel Schomaker each had a pass breakup.

This (Game)Day in History

Augustana has played on Sept. 3 six times in program history, holding a 4-2 record overall and 3-1 on the road.

The most recent matchup came in the 2016 season opener when the Vikings knocked off Northern State 37-34 in overtime on a walkoff touchdown from Trey Heid to Matt Heller.

--

It has not been a historically favorable series for the Vikings, who have beaten the Bulldogs just 3 times in 15 all-time meetings. The last meeting in 2024 was the first win against the Bulldogs in Coach Olszewski's tenure, a 28-24 final.

Slowing down the prolific Bulldog rushing attack is one of Coach OJ's keys for a road win Thursday night:

Kickoff from James S. Malosky Stadium in Duluth is set for 6:00 on Thursday Night. Follow along at GoAugie.com/Live.

Source: Augustana University Athletics

The Last Decade of Augustana Vikings Football Gallery Credit: Bert Remien