Josh Jacobs was due in court on Thursday in Wisconsin to face charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred in late May.

The running back made an appearance in Brown County (Wisconsin) court on Thursday, and we now have the next update in regard to his charges.

Per ESPN.com:

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GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Packers running back Josh Jacobs pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property during an appearance Thursday in Brown County (Wisconsin) Court.

He was convicted on the battery charge and fined $1,000, and the court accepted a deferred judgment agreement on the charge of criminal damage to property. A follow-up court hearing was set for Sept. 10, 2027.

"I fully understand the seriousness of the situation, and I take full responsibility," Jacobs said during the hearing.

On the damage to property charge, Judge Marc A. Hammer accepted the no-contest plea on five conditions:

No further criminal acts; No contact with the victim; Supervision; Counseling; Pay restitution to the victim

Jacobs' attorneys -- David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Clarence Duchac -- said in a statement that the criminal damage to property charge will be dismissed after 12 months upon completion of the deferred judgment agreement.

"With this agreement, Josh has accepted responsibility for his conduct and resolved this matter," Jacobs' attorneys said in the statement. "Today's resolution is set against a career long history of Josh's community work while in the NFL, which has centered on the circumstances of his early life."

Jacobs' attorneys also said in court that Jacobs had already begun counseling.

Jacobs left the courthouse Thursday without commenting to reporters.

The NFL placed Jacobs on the commissioner exempt list after charges were filed Aug. 27 stemming from a May 23 alleged incident with a woman at his home near Green Bay.

With Jacobs' plea, the NFL is likely to remove Jacobs from the exempt list and instead issue a suspension to the running back. The standard suspension for domestic violence cases, per the collective bargaining agreement, is six games. Jacobs is paid his full salary while on the commissioner exempt list, but any suspension would be without pay. If Jacobs is not suspended before Sunday's season opener at the Minnesota Vikings but is suspended at a later date, any games missed while on the exempt list will count toward the suspension and Jacobs would have to return his salary for that period.

"We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy. There is no change to his status as he remains on the Commissioner's Exempt list," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, there is surveillance video of the portion of the alleged incident that occurred in Jacobs' garage. The woman was trying to exit Jacobs' garage when he "grabbed her and threw her to the ground and she struck her head, suffering an injury," according to the complaint.

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We are now right back in wait-and-see mode in regard to his potential suspension, and return to the field (and potential future) with the Green Bay Packers.

Source: Packers RB Josh Jacobs pleads no contest to misdemeanor charges - ESPN

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