The SDSU Jackrabbit Women's basketball program has had a ton of great players over the years, and one of them is set to begin a coaching career close to her college roots this season.

Paige Meyer, who played for the Jacks from 2021-2025, will reportedly be joining the USF Cougars staff this season.

Meyer is one of two assistant coaching hires announced on Wednesday by the Sioux Falls Cougars.

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Per USFCougars.com:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – University of Sioux Falls Women's Basketball head coach Travis Traphagen has announced the additions of Paige Meyer and Shawn Bergan as assistant coaches ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Bergan moves into a full-time assistant coaching role after spending the previous 11 seasons as a part-time member of the Cougar coaching staff, while Meyer begins her collegiate coaching career following a decorated career at South Dakota State and a professional playing career overseas.

Paige Meyer - Assistant Coach

Meyer joins the Cougar staff after wrapping up a highly successful playing career that included four standout seasons at South Dakota State followed by professional experience overseas.

During her time with the Jackrabbits, Meyer established herself as one of the top guards in program and Summit League history. She was a four-time All-Summit League selection, earning First Team honors in each of her final two seasons after collecting Second Team recognition in 2021-22 and 2022-23. She became just the second player in SDSU history to earn All-Summit League First or Second Team honors four times.

A two-year team captain, Meyer helped the Jackrabbits compile a 115-25 record during her career while totaling 1,417 points and 493 assists. She finished her career ranked 16th in SDSU history in scoring and third in assists, with her 493 assists representing the most by a Jackrabbit during the program's Division I era.

Meyer capped her collegiate career in 2024-25 with a program-record 179 assists while earning First Team All-Summit League and Summit League All-Defensive Team honors. She also finished her career shooting 43.3 percent from three-point range, the best career mark in SDSU history.

Following her collegiate career, Meyer continued her playing career professionally overseas before returning to South Dakota to begin her coaching career with the Cougars.

Shawn Bergan - Assistant Coach

Bergan enters his 12th season with the USF Women's Basketball program in 2026-27 and transitions into a full-time assistant coaching role after serving the previous 11 seasons as a part-time assistant.

A USF alumnus and longtime fixture in South Dakota basketball, Bergan has played an important role in building one of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's most consistent programs. During his tenure, the Cougars have compiled a 168-89 overall record while producing 10 winning seasons, six 20-win campaigns, two NCAA Division II Central Region appearances and 11 NSIC Tournament berths.

Bergan was part of the staff that guided Sioux Falls to its first NSIC Tournament Championship in 2016 and helped the Cougars capture their first NSIC South Division title during the 2019-20 season. That team climbed into the top 10 nationally and earned the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Division II Central Regional.

Follow along with all things USF Cougar Women's Basketball by visiting the official site here.