The Minnesota Vikings are the current sole leaders of the NFC North, and they might be there at the end of the season, as well.

The 2-0 start might not be unbelievable, but it is certainly surprising based on the circumstances through the team's first two games.

Starting Quarterback Kyler Murray has missed all but 11 plays thus far this season, and veteran backup Carson Wentz has done just enough to get the team a pair of wins in as many games.

Get our free mobile app

The Vikings picked up a 9-3 win in Chicago on Sunday, and are now the favorites to win the ever competitive NFC North.

Per ProFootballTalk:

The Vikings are now 2-0, with both wins coming against division opponents, a game ahead of the Lions, Packers and Bears, and the new betting favorites to win the division.

The Vikings’ odds are +194 to win what looks to be the NFL’s most competitive division. The Lions are next at +205, followed by the Packers at +285. Last year’s NFC North winners, the Bears, not have the longest odds, at +500, amid concerns that Caleb Williams could miss extended time with a hamstring injury.

--

Reports indicate on Monday afternoon that Kyler Murray has now cleared the concussion protocol, and will be good to guy for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

Kickoff from Tampa is set for 3:05 on Sunday afternoon, where the Vikings are a slim 1.5-point favorite as of Monday.

Source: Vikings are now the betting favorites to win the NFC North - NBC Sports

The Top 10 Players in Preseason NFL MVP Odds Gallery Credit: Bert Remien