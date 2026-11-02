Packers Signing NDSU Alum Cam Miller to Practice Squad

Cam Miller has had quite the NFL journey this far, and his next stop is in Titletown.

The former NDSU Bison Quarterback was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders last April, and has spent time with the Raiders and Dolphins thus far in his career.

Now, the former National Champion is reportedly signing on with the Packers practice squad as of Monday.

Miller was most recently with the Miami Dolphins in the preseason.

He will join a Packers Quarterback room that includes Jordan Love, Tyrod Taylor, and Kedon Slovis.

Here's the link to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler confirming the news.

Miller starred at NDSU from 2020-24, and won National Championships in both 2021 and in his final season in 2024. Miller, an Iowa native, totaled 129 touchdowns during his five seasons in Fargo.

Miller was cut by the Dolphins following training camp on August 30th, and has been looking for his next opportunity since.

The Packers travel to take on the Patriots in Week 9 action, a 3:25 kickoff from Foxboro. Listen to the game beginning with pregame coverage at 3:00 on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

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The Top 10 Players in Preseason NFL MVP Odds Gallery Credit: Bert Remien