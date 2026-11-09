The Iowa High School football season has made it to the UNI-Dome.

Beginning on Wednesday, teams from across the state will head to Cedar Falls for the semifinal round of the state playoffs.

Both West Lyon and West Sioux are no strangers to the Dome, and they're making another appearance this week.

Here's a look at the schedule and teams remaining in each class of the Iowa High School football playoffs:

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11 Eight-Player 1:00–Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Audubon 4:00–Woodbine vs. Iowa Valley THURSDAY, NOV. 12 CLASS A 10:00–Maquoketa Valley vs. Woodbury Central 1:00–North Linn vs. West Sioux CLASS 4A 4:00–Carlisle vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7:00–Western Dubuque vs. Xavier

FRIDAY, NOV. 13 CLASS 1A 10:00– Treynor vs. Regina 1:00–Aplington-Parkersburg vs. West Lyon CLASS 5A 4:00– Ankeny vs. Johnston 7:00– Southeast Polk vs. Dowling Catholic SATURDAY, NOV. 14 CLASS 2A 10:00– Spirit Lake vs. Alburnett 1:00– Roland-Story vs. CL/GLR CLASS 3A 4:00–Algona vs. Solon 7:00–Clear Lake vs. Des Moines Christian -- West Sioux enters the semifinals with a record of 11-0, and take on 10-1 North Linn in the Class A Semis Thursday. The Falcons enter off of a 35-0 win over St. Albert, and have allowed 8 or less points in 9 games this season. West Lyon will take on Aplington-Parkersburg in the Class 1A Semifinals on Friday. The Wildcats are 10-1 this season and enter after a 42-14 win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. West Lyon has won 9 straight and haven't allowed more than 14 points in any game this season. Stay up-to-date on all of the action from the UNI-Dome! Find the IAHSAA Championship Central page here. Sources: Bound | High school sports - Football 2026-27 and IHSAA

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