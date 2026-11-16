The Augustana Vikings faced a 'win and in' scenario at home on Saturday, and took care of business against the Wayne State Wildcats.

All told, it was the sixth consecutive win for Augustana, who finished the regular season with a mark of 9-2.

Now, the Vikings march on to the DII postseason, and will hit the road to take on 4th-seeded Findlay.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Coming off a key weekend victory over Wayne State, Augustana football is set to make its first NCAA Playoff appearance since 2024 and will be hitting the road to take on No. 4-seed Findlay in the first round, the NCAA announced on Sunday evening.

A game time will be announced in the near future while competition is set for Saturday, Nov. 21 in Findlay, Ohio.

The Vikings—co-champions of both the NSIC and the South Division—enters the playoff field with a 9-2 overall record. Findlay is 10-1 in 2026 and earned the No. 4 seed in Super Regional 3. The NCAA does not officially rank seeds 5-7 in the final regional ranking.

For the full 2026 NCAA Division II Football Championship bracket, click here.

Source: Football Set to Face Findlay in First Round of NCAA Playoffs - Augustana University Athletics

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The Last Decade of Augustana Vikings Football Gallery Credit: Bert Remien