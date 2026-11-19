Cameron Fens moved on from the South Dakota Coyote Men's Basketball program last season and is currently a listed member of the UNC Tarheel program.

As of Wednesday night, Fens has filed new lawsuit against the NCAA.

Fens, a Dubuque, Iowa native, was with the Coyotes for the past two seasons after transferring in from UIC.

Per ESPN.com:

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. -- North Carolina center Cameron Fens has filed a lawsuit against the NCAA seeking to recover a year cut short by a misdiagnosed foot injury at his previous school and play while the case is resolved.

Attorneys for Fens filed the complaint Wednesday in Orange County, the district where UNC is based. Fens had previously been part of a lawsuit in Tennessee tied to the NCAA's move to a five-year eligibility model in hopes of acquiring a fifth year for this season.

He has yet to play for the Tar Heels this season. The NCAA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The new lawsuit centers on a stress fracture in his right foot suffered early in his third college season while playing at South Dakota. Fens' attorneys argue that the injury was misdiagnosed as a muscle or tendon injury without using imaging technology such as an X-ray and that a correct diagnosis would have cut short his season to the point he would have qualified for a redshirt waiver from the NCAA.

Fens had sought a waiver through South Dakota with the NCAA in February then transferred to UNC for this season. That move came at a time when college athletes from the high school class of 2022 had filed lawsuits across the country to gain access to the fifth year of eligibility that was due to start after their eligibility expired earlier this year.

The NCAA denied Fens' waiver in October, saying he was medically cleared to compete at his original school.

Fens felt pain in his foot in November 2024 but continued playing and practicing through pain before aggravating the injury in January 2025, according to the complaint.

He didn't play again, with a surgeon finding that the bone had showed signs of partial healing from a lingering fracture and that the second injury "was a progression" of the first, according to the complaint.

Source: UNC's Cameron Fens files lawsuit against NCAA - ESPN

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