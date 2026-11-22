It was another strong season for the Augustana Vikings, who made the trip East this weekend to take on the Findlay Oilers in the DII playoffs.

The Vikings entered white-hot, having won six straight games to earn a spot in the playoff field.

Augie fell behind 17-7 in the first half, but the never-quit mentality was once again on display on Saturday.

In the end, the Vikings missed a potential game-winning field goal late in regulation, and fell in Overtime on the road.

Per GoAugie.com:

FINDLAY, Ohio – The convincing comeback effort fell just short for the No. 13/14 Vikings football team as Augustana dropped 23-20 in overtime to the No. 12/9 and fourth-seeded Findlay Oilers on Saturday afternoon at Donnell Stadium.



AU concludes its 2026 season with a 9-3 overall record alongside an 8-2 conference showing after earning the distinction of both NSIC South Division and overall NSIC champions. Saturday's playoff appearance marked the ninth in program history with seven of those trips happening under head coach Jerry Olszewski , who eclipsed 100 career wins at Augustana during the year.



Gunnar Hensley went 30-of-44 for 330 yards and two touchdowns while Klayton Sattler pulled in nine receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Isaiah Lemmond added two catches for 38 yards while Breylon Blount led the run game with 18 attempts for 76 yards. Jake Pecina drilled in two of his four field goal attempts, including a game-long shot of 39 yards, alongside two extra-point kicks for eight total points on the day.



Defensively for the Vikings, Camron Maciejewski led with 10 tackles—including nine solo—and Connor Akey and Brock Salm added in five apiece. RJ Holliday recorded the lone interception of the afternoon affair as Jack Detert and Eli Detert combined with a sack each for the team's two total.



Augustana opened the game with a punt before the home Oilers took control and connected on a 19-yard field goal to open the day's scoring. A three-and-out showing from the visiting Vikings gave the ball back to Findlay, who went on to capitalize on the possession with a four-yard rushing touchdown to make it a 10-0 ballgame. AU and UF would exchange missed field goal attempts on the ensuing drives to end the quarter with a 10-point spread.



Second quarter action saw the Vikings respond on its first drive as Hensley connected with Sattler on a nine-yard passing touchdown—followed by a Pecina extra point—to put Augustana on the board with just a 10-7 deficit. Findlay was forced to punt on its first drive of the period before a turnover on downs for AU gave the ball back to the Oilers. With just seconds left on the clock in the first half, the home team scored off a six-yard passing touchdown to take a 17-10 halftime lead.



Findlay began the third quarter with the ball but were forced to punt and placed the Vikings at their own 20-yard line for their first attempt of the quarter. This time, the drive ended in a 26-yard pass from Hensley to Sattler in the end zone to close the distance at 17-14. But the Oilers responded immediately on the ensuing possession with a 49-yard field goal to push the lead back to six. The next two drives—and final two of the third quarter—ended in an interception for Augustana and a punt for Findlay to keep the score at a 20-14 advantage for the Oilers.



But the fourth quarter started with the Vikings on fire. Augustana marched down the field to set up Pecina for a 39-yard field goal that again cut the deficit to three before Holliday picked off the Oilers in the end zone on the very next possession. The Vikings' five-minute drive ended in another Pecina field goal to tie the affair up at 20-all with just 1:02 remaining while the next Findlay drive with a three-and-out punt.



Pecina's 56-yard field goal attempt with three seconds remaining was no good, forcing an overtime situation for the Vikings and Oilers. Findlay won the toss and gave Augustana the ball, but the attempt ended in an interception. The home team took over from the same 25-yard line and connected on a walk-off 37-yard field goal to claim the 23-20 playoff win over the Vikings.

Source: GoAugie