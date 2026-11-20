The Minnesota Vikings haven't had too many injuries to deal with this season relative to the rest of the league.

In a 7-2 start, Minnesota has had few major injuries impact the season, but may enter a big matchup with the Niners this weekend shorthanded at a key position.

Isaiah Rodgers is listed as questionable, and may miss Sunday Night's matchup against San Francisco in Mexico City.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Rodgers was added to the injury report on Thursday with a quad injury and he remained a limited participant in practice on Friday. The team has listed him as questionable to play this weekend.

The Vikings ruled wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) out earlier this week and quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) also remains out. Safety Jay Ward (knee) is listed as questionable.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist), linebacker Blake Cashman (concussion), and wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) are all set to return after missing time.

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The Vikings and 49ers kickoff from Mexico City on Sunday Night Football at 7:20 on NBC.

Source: NBC Sports

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