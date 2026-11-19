The Augustana Vikings are playoff bound for the first time since the 2024 season.

The Vikings picked up an emphatic win over Wayne State last weekend to earn their way into the DII playoffs, and will hit the road for the opening round.

Augie will travel to Ohio to take on the 4th-seeded Findlay Oilers.

Here's a bit more on the matchup ahead and the Oilers:

Findlay Oilers (10-1, 8-1 GMAC)

HC - Tyler Johns (1st Season, 10-1 Record)

Offense - 35.8 PPG, 162.5 Rush YPG, 246.8 Pass YPG, 23 Rush/24 Pass TDs

Defense - 9.6 PPGa, 69.8 Rush YPGa, 158.1 Pass YPGa, 4 Rush/7 Pass TDsa

Off. Player to Watch - QB Chase Harrison - 66.4%, 2,136 yds, 19TD/5 INT - 3 Rush TDs

Def. Player to Watch - DL Elijah Shankle - 35 TTK, 18 TFL, 12 Sacks, 2 FF

--

Here's the full preview from GoAugie.com:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The No. 13/14 Augustana Vikings will head to Findlay, Ohio, to play the No. 12/9 University of Findlay on Saturday, November 21, for a noon kickoff.

The Vikings' playoff game against the Oilers can be seen on ESPN+ with a subscription.

Scouting the Enemy

The University of Findlay received the No. 4 seed in Region 3. In their last showing, the Oilers defeated Tiffin 30-7. The Oilers accumulated 332 total offensive yards, with 207 of those yards gained by passing. Chase Harrison went 15-for-26, throwing for 153 yards and two touchdowns while taking five sacks. Dominic Bennett led the Oilers in rushing yards with 98, scoring one touchdown on 17 attempts. Khilee White led in receiving yards with 111 and two touchdowns on six receptions. Christian Davis added another touchdown, totaling 32 yards on four receptions.

Defensively for the Oilers, Jon Slaper led with 10 total tackles. Elijah Shankle led in sacks with three, totaling a loss of 29 yards. Eric Jones added another 1.5 sacks, and Elijah Appleberry added a 0.5 sack.

Findlay finished their season with a 10-1 record, placing second overall in the G-MAC behind the Region 3 No. 2-seeded Northwood. During their season, Findlay averaged 35.82 points per game, while holding opponents to 9.55 points per game. In 713 total offensive plays, Findlay rushed for 1,990 yards and passed for 2,715 yards while completing 219 of 330 pass attempts with six interceptions. The Oilers offense averages 246.82 passing yards per game and 162.5 rushing yards per game.

The Oilers' main quarterback, Harrison, is 176-for-265 pass attempts on the season with a completion percentage of 66.42 percent. He's thrown for 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. Denny Furlong Jr. leads in receiving yards and touchdowns with 475 and six. He averages 16.38 yards per reception. Cameron Wright and White both have four touchdowns on the season and have 446 and 421 receiving yards, respectively. Slaper leads the defense in tackles with 75, including eight tackles for loss and one sack. Shankle leads in sacks with 12 for a total loss of 85 yards. Jones follows with 7.5 sacks for a loss of 52 yards.

Weekend Rewind

After defeating Wayne State 34-24, the Vikings were named NSIC Champions. The Vikings had 513 total offensive yards, 357 of those yards coming from the pass game. Gunnar Hensley went 27-for-41 with three touchdowns and 357 yards. Breylon Blount led the Vikings in rushing yards with 117, scoring one touchdown on 19 attempts. DJ Page had 184 receiving yards with one touchdown on eight attempts. Isaiah Lemmond and Klayton Sattler both added another receiving touchdown with 40 and 32 total yards, respectively.

Defensively for the Vikings, RJ Holliday , Camron Maciejewski , and Brock Salm all led with eight tackles. Alex Belongia recorded the Vikings' only interception and returned it for 29 yards. Ryan Zatechka and Eli Detert recorded one sack each for a loss of five and 10 yards, respectively.

Season Recap

The Vikings ended the regular season 9-2 overall, claiming the NSIC Conference Champion title, the NSIC South Division title and an NCAA Division II Playoff spot. This is their fourth NSIC title in the last six years. The Vikings averaged 40.27 points per game and allowed their opponents to score 25.64 points per game. The Vikings offense totaled 5,334 yards on the season, 3,779 of those coming from passing yards, completing 275 of 425 passing attempts, and 1,555 from rushing yards.

Blount leads the Vikings in rushing yards with 1,090 on 182 attempts, scoring 11 touchdowns. Max Carlson scored 10 touchdowns on the season with a total of 200 yards. Page also hit over 1,000 yards in the regular season with 1,080 yards and three touchdowns on 78 receptions. Klayton Sattler racked up 14 touchdowns on the season, accumulating 744 yards on 57 receptions. Cody Oswald had 935 receiving yards with six touchdowns on 49 receptions. Hensley went 272-for-414 on the regular season with a completion percentage of 65.70. Hensley accumulated 3,747 yards with 31 touchdowns, averaging 340.64 yards per game.

Maciejewski leads the Vikings in tackles with 90 and adds one sack, two pass breakups, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles. Steel Schomaker is next with 52 total tackles. Tyler Birn leads the defense in sacks with three and a half for a loss of 31 yards and leads in tackles for loss with six and a loss of 37 yards. Birn has totaled 32 tackles on the season thus far. Jack Detert is right behind Birn with three sacks totaling for a loss of 17 yards. Belongia leads in interceptions with two, while eight other Vikings have recorded one interception.

Source: Augustana University Athletics

Get our free mobile app