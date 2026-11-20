The Alabama Crimson Tide are back on the map, as if they ever left.

Kalen DeBoer's third year in Tuscaloosa may very well end up being his best, as he's guided the team to an 8-2 record and a 3rd place ranking in the latest CFP poll.

The Tide are nearly a shoo-in for this year's CFP, with games left against Chattanooga and rival Auburn, both at home.

Coach DeBoer is more than aware of his team's current standing, and wasn't shy when discussing this year's squad and how they've handled expectations.

Per ESPN.com:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- As Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer takes stock of the football program in its third season, he sees the development of a deeper roster and a more resilient mindset among his players. He told ESPN on Thursday that it's the most complete team he's had since taking over for Nick Saban prior to the 2024 season.

"I feel like we're more complete as a football team and able to play anybody, anytime, anywhere," DeBoer said. "But you got to go do it."

When DeBoer was hired in January 2024, it wasn't the typical first-year coach experience. He wasn't taking over for someone who'd been fired. Nick Saban, winner of six national championships with the Crimson Tide, had retired after a loss in a playoff semifinal game at the Rose Bowl. There was significant roster upheaval through the transition, but the cupboard of talent wasn't bare.

It yielded a roster that had experience but no time in DeBoer's system. Year 2, that dynamic flipped with less overall experience but a better knowledge of the playbook, schemes and expectations. Year 3 is where experience and time in the system have come together.

DeBoer pointed to special teams as a good example of that. Last season, Alabama's special teams units were saturated with first-year players and ranked near the bottom of the SEC in efficiency. A lot of those players are back and this season, Alabama is 11th nationally in ESPN FPI special teams expected points added, including No. 1 in kicking.

"It was just a matter of moving forward and bringing together and me kind of meeting the guys where they were at," DeBoer said of Year 1. "But I think you go through the experiences together and there's more familiarity. The things that we're executing now, it's not a knock on those guys back then, but these guys have just had more reps together doing it. What we did defensively against Vanderbilt this last week was a lot of the same stuff that we made mistakes on two years ago. That's probably the best example."

In 2024, Alabama lost at Vanderbilt for the first time in 55 years, allowing 40 points and 418 yards of offense.

Last week, Alabama went to Vanderbilt and won, giving up 6 points and 223 yards of offense.

A banged up Keelon Russell played through some discomfort at quarterback, throwing for 217 yards and three touchdowns against the Commodores.

Russell injured his ankle during a statement-making win at LSU Tigers earlier this month. He went inside the injury tent in the second half, got the ankle taped and led the team back late in the third quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points to win 31-13 and re-establish Alabama as a championship contender.

The performance spoke to the resiliency of the team, which was under intense pressure after back-to-back losses to Georgia and Tennessee, and a closer-than-expected win over unranked Texas A&M.

DeBoer said that everyone stuck together through that time.

"These guys got each other's backs and they know each need to do their part and step up," he explained. "I think that just fundamentally within the program, we have got ourselves to a point where they truly reset and they just know they got to go back to work, and they have enough trust and belief in themselves that if they do that the right outcomes will happen."

DeBoer has been consistent in his message to "keep swinging and keep fighting" since he arrived in Tuscaloosa. But it's easier to see the message not just being received but executed in Year 3.

"Now we have experiences together that we can draw on that make it even more believable," DeBoer said. "And so if you just stick with it and keep playing, the things that you want to happen will happen. And so you got to go do it. You got to go make it happen. No one else is going to do it for us. No one else is going to do it for you individually."

Alabama hosts FCS-level Chattanooga on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide then close out the regular season against in-state rival Auburn on Nov. 28.

DeBoer said he's been happy with the defense this season, which is giving up the 24th fewest points per game in the country (18.9) and has forced the fourth-most turnovers (21). The return of defensive tackle Terrence Green from a multi-week injury has made a big impact. Getting cornerback and popular Preseason All-American pick Zabien Brown healthy has been another step in the right direction.

"You can feel it now," DeBoer said of the defense getting healthy and the "presence" that Green, Brown and others provide. "And then other guys have gotten some experience now to where the rotations gained a little bit more depth there, too. We faced a tempo team with LSU and there's a few more guys rolling in and out because we've built some of that depth up."

The offense made the most of its opportunities at LSU and overcame some self-inflicted wounds at Vanderbilt.

"I think we were headed in a really good direction, and then just a couple moving pieces that weren't consistent," DeBoer said. "I think you're always really close to being able to go explode and go do big things. And so there's a little more continuity out there in the practice field [with players returning from injuries], and that helps. Guys should play with some confidence because a lot of times one play here, one player there that can give you that momentum that you need.

"We got some talented guys and it's just a matter of piecing some things together, putting some drives together like we've shown we can do."

One focus moving forward has been getting the running game back on track. Through the first five games of the season, Alabama was averaging a healthy 186.4 yards per game on the ground -- a dramatic improvement from the season before when it averaged 104.1.

But the past five games, Alabama has averaged only 90.8 yards rushing. Some of that is a function of playing better defenses. Some of it was a result of injuries as starting center Racin Delgatty and left guard William Sanders both missed time.

Starting tight end Josh Ford, who provided a physical presence blocking in the run game, was lost to what will likely be season-ending surgery following the LSU game. He was already playing with a broken arm he suffered against Mississippi State.

"I feel like when Racin's around, he really gets the direction set for us and the communication happens and there's a good belief and confidence," DeBoer said. "And so staying ahead is always helpful, and we can't have the penalties. I think we're just getting back to doing a better job there again this last week and we need to keep improving there too, not being in 1st-and-15's like we were against Tennessee."

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Coach DeBoer is 28-10 thus far during his tenure in Tuscaloosa.

Source: Kalen DeBoer says this is his most complete Alabama team - ESPN