The Minnesota Twins have officially gone shopping in free agency, and have their first major deal of the offseason.

The team is reuniting with veteran RHP Sonny Gray as of Wednesday afternoon.

Gray played in Minnesota from 2022-23, and now is headed back to the Twin Cities.

Per ESPN.com:

The Minnesota Twins have signed free agent right-hander Sonny Gray to a two-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

The deal is for $55 million and includes an opt-out after the first season, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Gray pitched for the Twins in 2022-23 and finished second in American League Cy Young voting in the second of those two seasons.

Gray logged his best season in nearly a decade, going 18-5 with a 2.72 ERA -- a career-best for a full season -- and a 6.7% walk rate in 169 innings over 29 starts to head a Boston Red Sox rotation that went without American League Cy Young runner-up Garrett Crochet for nearly the entire 2026 season.

Gray, 37, tied for the major league lead in wins this year, but was snubbed from a fourth All-Star nod. He has continued to be effective, even as his average fastball velocity creeps lower, and has pitched more than 165 innings for the past four seasons, throwing 55% breaking stuff and mixing six pitches with above-average control.

The Red Sox, Gray's sixth organization, acquired the right-hander from the St. Louis Cardinals in November 2025 for right-hander Richard Fitts and a pitching prospect after Gray waived his no-trade clause for the chance to pitch for a contender. The Cardinals sent $20 million to Boston to cover part of Gray's salary and buyout for his $30 million mutual option for 2027.

Gray and the Red Sox renegotiated his contract upon the trade, decreasing his salary for 2026 from $35 million to $31 million and increasing his buyout for 2027 from $5 million to $10 million. He became a free agent when Boston declined the option, opting to pay him the $10 million buyout.

While the season was an individual success, Gray's tenure in Boston ended on a sour note in the postseason. He was cruising in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card series against the New York Yankees when manager Chad Tracy pulled him with two outs and runners on the corners in the fifth inning after just 70 pitches. The move backfired. After the 9-2 season-ending loss, Gray expressed his frustration with Tracy's decision.

"I think I'm the best pitcher in the American League going through the order the third time. I think that's a fact," Gray said. "I would have liked to live or die with me in that moment, but that's the competitor I am, and yeah, I think you can probably ask the guys, and they felt the same way. So I felt strong, I felt confident, I felt convicted."

In 14 MLB seasons, Gray has a 143-107 record with a 3.51 ERA and 2,074 strikeouts in 2,087 innings with the Athletics, Yankees, Cincinnati Reds, Twins, Cardinals and Red Sox.

ESPN's Jorge Castillo and Kiley McDaniel contributed to this report.

Source: Veteran RHP Sonny Gray reunites with Twins on two-year deal - ESPN

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