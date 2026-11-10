The Minnesota Vikings officially made their move of choice on Tuesday afternoon.

Just hours removed from a disastrous offensive performance on Monday Night Football the team went and found a new quarterback.

As it turns out, it's a very familiar face returning to the Purple and Gold.

Kirk Cousins will return to Minnesota via trade as of Tuesday afternoon. Per ESPN.com:

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Vikings have reacquired quarterback Kirk Cousins in a trade with the Raiders, sending a 2027 third-round pick to Las Vegas.

With the trade, 2026 No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza is now poised to take over as the Raiders' starting quarterback, beginning this week in a home contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Aidan O'Connell will be Mendoza's backup.

Unless the Vikings work out a change to Cousins' contract, they will owe him the remainder of his $1.3 million base salary this season and then a $10 million roster bonus this spring.

The Vikings have lost consecutive games after a 6-0 start, with their offense managing only 19 points over that stretch. Their defense and special teams rank among the NFL's best, however, and team decision-makers were determined to optimize their chances at a playoff run.

Cousins played for the Vikings from 2018 to '23, and the Vikings have been unable to find a permanent replacement since his departure to the Atlanta Falcons via free agency in the spring of 2024. The deal comes less than 24 hours after veteran Carson Wentz turned in the worst performance by a Vikings quarterback since 2006, compiling a 2.3 QBR while completing 8 of 25 passes for 81 yards while committing three turnovers.

ESPN's Ryan McFadden contributed to this report.

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In total following the 3:00 CT deadline on Tuesday, there have been 18 in-season trades in the NFL. Here's the latest trade tracker, which includes all of the day's trades.

Sources: 2026 NFL trade deadline updates: Latest deals, news, buzz - ESPN and Vikings trade for Raiders QB Cousins - ESPN

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