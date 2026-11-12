Cousins, O’Connell Address Media After Return to Minnesota

It's official: Kirk Cousins is back with the Minnesota Vikings.

In the biggest trade on deadline day, the Vikings dealt their original third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders to reunite with the veteran quarterback.

On Wednesday, Coach and QB addressed the media and the many questions surrounding his return.

Per ESPN.com:

EAGAN, Minn. -- If he were going to be traded this season, Kirk Cousins had one condition.

"I'm not too interested in completely starting over," the quarterback said Wednesday upon arriving at the Minnesota Vikings' practice facility to begin his second tenure with the team.

Cousins, who played for the Vikings from 2018 to 2023 and is now 38 years old, said that a telephone conversation Tuesday afternoon with coach Kevin O'Connell convinced him to accept a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders. In exchange for a 2027 third-round draft pick, the Vikings got a new starting quarterback with familiarity in their offensive system and a chance to elevate the team's seasonlong offensive doldrums. This will mark the third time Cousins and O'Connell have worked together, including O'Connell's tenure with the Washington Commanders as their quarterbacks coach.

"Kevin knows me," Cousins said. "Kevin knows what I do well. Kevin knows what I don't do well. Kevin knows what I can handle. Kevin knows what I can't handle. And I think that helps, not just that he knows your strengths, but that he knows your weaknesses and that as a result he's going to try to protect you and not have you do things that he knows, 'You know what, that's not how Kirk functions. That's not his best chance of success.' And I think the fact that he knows me well, the good about me and the bad about me. I think should help us."

O'Connell stopped short of confirming that Cousins will start Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, saying: "That's what we're working towards, but also want to be fair to Kirk and make sure he feels good about it."

Week 1 starter Kyler Murray remains sidelined by a strained hamstring and backup Carson Wentz (ankle) was projected to be limited if the Vikings had held a practice.

Speaking about Cousins in Green Bay, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said: "Yeah. He'll be out there. He'll be starting. I'm fairly confident of that."

O'Connell did not immediately commit to Wentz backing up Cousins, noting that No. 3 quarterback Max Brosmer's "growth and development is ongoing." Murray will serve as Cousins' backup when he is healthy, O'Connell said.

"I believe in Kyler," O'Connell said, "just like I believe in Carson. I believe in Max. I want him to get healthy and get back to work because you just never know. We do not hold the cards on how this will go from a health standpoint or anything like that with anybody on our team."

Although the Vikings did not practice Wednesday, Cousins spent Wednesday morning with O'Connell, reviewing the offensive scheme and having initial game-plan discussions. Having lost consecutive games after a 6-0 start, the Vikings know they will have to elevate their offense to ensure a playoff spot and then make a run to the Super Bowl.

Through Week 9, the Vikings have the NFL's second-worst offense based on expected points added (EPA).

"This roster has earned the right to explore the potential to maximize where we can take this thing," general manager Nolan Teasley said.

Comfort off the field was important to Cousins as well. While speaking to reporters Wednesday, he recalled the moment Tuesday when he told his wife, Julie, about the trade.

"I was hoping [Julie and their two sons] were going to come with me," Cousins said. "But I said, 'What are you thinking, Julie?' I know it was her call. And she said, 'I don't think we can pull the boys out of school and baseball and their friends.' And she picked them up from school and she said, 'Here's the situation. Dad got traded to the Minnesota Vikings. What would you guys want to do?' And they looked at her and they said, 'Let's go.' So they're [at the team hotel], and they're ready and excited for the next several weeks."

Source: Kirk Cousins reintroduced as Vikings' starting QB - ESPN

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