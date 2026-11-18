Coaching college football can be a nationwide journey. As many have noted, the career can take you all sorts of places.

Jake Dickert's coaching career began at UW-Stevens Point in 2007, and includes stops at NDSU, USD, and Augustana. Now, he has his current school on the doorstep of a College Football Playoff appearance.

Dickert, who is in year two as the Head Coach of Wake Forest in the ACC, spent the 2011 season at USD and the 2013 at Augustana as an assistant coach.

His Demon Deacons currently sit at 9-1 and are now among the playoff field in the latest CFP Ranking unveiled on Tuesday night.

Per ESPN.com:

The top four teams remained unchanged in the College Football Playoff selection committee's third rankings released Tuesday night, while two-loss Texas jumped one-loss Notre Dame and surging Wake Forest moved into the projected 12-team bracket for the first time.

No. 1 Georgia was followed by Utah, Alabama, UCLA and Texas in the top five. Notre Dame, Miami, Indiana, Tennessee, BYU, Wake Forest and Texas Tech rounded out the top 12.

Five conference champions are guaranteed to make the 12-team bracket, so No. 17 Boise State, a Group of 6 team, would replace the Red Raiders as the 12th seed.

The Bulldogs, Utes, Crimson Tide and Bruins would receive first-round byes as the top four teams.

The first-round games would be Boise State at Texas, Tennessee at Indiana, Wake Forest at Notre Dame and BYU at Miami.

The Crimson Tide remained third in the rankings even after struggling mightily on offense in a 21-6 win at Vanderbilt. Alabama led the 4-6 Commodores 7-3 at the half and ran for 92 yards on 35 carries, the fourth straight game in which it gained fewer than 100 yards on the ground.

Two-loss Alabama ranks sixth in strength of record and strength of schedule, and its overall résumé seemed to take a hit when five SEC teams it defeated this season -- Kentucky, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and LSU -- all lost last week.

The selection committee's treatment of Alabama seems to contradict how it managed defending national champion Indiana in its second rankings a week ago. The Hoosiers fell five spots, from No. 4 to No. 9, even after they didn't play. Selection committee chairman Hunter Yurachek attributed that fall to all of the teams that Indiana had played to date in the Big Ten losing.

On Tuesday, Yurachek said that while the Crimson Tide "faced a similar circumstance where five of their SEC opponents all lost ... it didn't have the same impact on their strength of schedule that it had on Indiana's strength of schedule."

"Actually, it was very minimal for Alabama because of the quality of the strength of schedule those five teams had lost," Yurachek said. "There weren't any games within the top 10, so there couldn't be much movement around Alabama."

The Hoosiers' only defeat this season came against Ohio State 19-15 after Indiana wide receiver Nick Marsh's left foot landed out of bounds in the end zone, erasing what would have been a go-ahead score with 1:02 left.

Indiana ranks eighth in strength of record and 39th in strength of schedule. It is coming off its best win of the season, 27-13 over USC at home Saturday.

"You get tired of the narrative sometimes," Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti told reporters Monday. "Quality win because 'Joe Smith' was playing at the time. They ain't won a game since, but it was a quality win back then. I guess bad losses don't count any more [in the CFP rankings]. ... It'll play out on the field, but the good thing about it is, it feeds into our motivation and our chip. And that's why I'm not afraid to keep it alive.

"And you know what? I'm 65 years old, and I really don't give a s---."

Wake Forest jumped two spots after winning its seventh straight game, 49-7 at SMU, in what was its most impressive performance of the season. Behind second-year coach Jake Dickert, the Demon Deacons led 42-0 at the half and piled up 535 yards of offense while limiting the Mustangs to 66 rushing yards.

While Wake Forest has the ninth-best strength of record, the ACC's overall struggles are bringing down its strength of schedule (53rd). Saturday's road game at Georgia Tech won't help, but the Demon Deacons finish the regular season against Duke at home.

Source: Wake Forest surges into CFP top 12; Texas jumps Notre Dame - ESPN

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The Top 10 Players in Preseason 2026 Heisman Trophy Odds Gallery Credit: Bert Remien