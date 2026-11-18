The Augustana Vikings will have a key assistant coach role to fill in the near future as Michael Orris is set to depart the program.

The former Jackrabbit hero is on the move to take a Head Coaching role at Ursuline College in Ohio. He will be the first Head Coach in program history, as the team will begin play in 2027-28.

Orris had been with the Viking men's program since the beginning of last season and helped the team to a 19-10 finish. Prior to coaching at Augustana, Orris had stops at both UMary and Schaumburg Christian School in Illinois.

Per the official release from Ursuline College:

Pepper Pike, OH--Ursuline College has named Michael Orris as the first head coach of its men's basketball program, Athletic Director Cindy McKnight announced Tuesday.

Orris will lead the Arrows as they prepare for their inaugural season in 2027-28.

Orris brings an extensive playing background to Ursuline. He began his collegiate career at Kansas State, where he helped the Wildcats capture the 2012-13 Big 12 Championship, the first conference regular season championship in program history. He later transferred to Northern Illinois, where he helped lead a turnaround from five wins to 15, followed by a 21-win season in his final year, the second-most victories in program history.

He concluded his collegiate playing career at South Dakota State, helping the Jackrabbits capture the Summit League Tournament Championship and earn an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Here's the video of that magic moment from the Summit League Tournament.

Following his collegiate career, Orris spent two seasons in the NBA G League, playing for the Agua Caliente Clippers (LA Clippers), Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers) and Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards).

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the Ursuline family," said Athletic Director Cindy McKnight . "He brings a wealth of experience from both the playing and coaching sides of the game."

McKnight added, "His commitment to a player-first philosophy and his passion for developing young men both on and off the court make him an excellent fit for the Arrows. We look forward to the positive impact he will have on our student-athletes as he builds a program rooted in the longstanding traditions of Ursuline Athletics."

"I am incredibly humbled and privileged to have been chosen to lead Ursuline College into a new era of adding men's basketball for the first time," said Orris. "I want to sincerely thank Director of Athletics Cindy McKnight and the entire search committee for giving me this opportunity.

"I believe Ursuline College is a special place, with special people, where special things can happen. Our goal is to build a program that reflects just that. Being able to build something from the ground up is going to be a beautiful process.

"We want to put Ursuline College men's basketball on the map instantaneously around the Cleveland area and all of the Midwest. We will do so, by attracting high caliber student-athletes that love the game of basketball, have a genuine care for others, and a desire to elevate everything around them. I couldn't be more excited to get to work!"

Orris will begin recruiting immediately as Ursuline prepares for its inaugural men's basketball season in 2027-28.

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All the best to Coach Orris on the next steps in his coaching journey!

Sources: Ursuline College Athletics and Midco Sports YouTube

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